AirAsia India Unveils New In-flight Menu; Features MasterChef Meals, Signature Exclusives

AirAsia India on Thursday unveiled its new in-flight menu consisting of 21 regional and international dishes.

"Guests can pre-book their 'Gourmair' meals on airasia.co.in, the AirAsia India mobile apps or with preferred travel partners, up to 12 hours before their flight," the airline said in a statement.

Gourmair is the name of the new in-flight dining brand and menu of the airline.

AirAsia India said that its new menu features signature exclusives like a marinated herb grilled fish fillet with French velout sauce, served with creamy mashed potato and sauted vegetables.

The menu has an all-day breakfast section that has dishes like cheddar and chives omelette with potato rosti, braised baked beans and hara bhara kebab, the statement said. 

The airline said that its menu has a 'MasterChef Specials' section too that has been exclusively curated by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika.

This section features an innovative vegan moilee curry, a unique take on the famous Kerala-style moilee curry prepared with tofu, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini, served with raw mango and coconut rice, the statement said.

