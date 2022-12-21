Airbus CEO Meets PM Modi, Vows To Deepen Industrial Footprint In India

On Wednesday, December 21, Airbus Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guillaume Faury met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed numerous ways to make the nation 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Taking to Twitter, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury thanked the Prime Minister for the excellent meeting and assured his continued support to deepen the company's industrial footprint in India.

"Thank you PM Modi for an excellent meeting with Airbus. Proud that our commitment to India is contributing to your 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' vision for aerospace and defence. We will continue to support civil aviation and deepen our industrial footprint in India," Guillaume Faury said.

In October this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' policy in the defence sector, laid the foundation stone of the C295 aircraft manufacturing facility - the first aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector in the country.

On this occasion, Guillaume Faury said, "We are honoured to play a role in this historic moment for aerospace in India. Our Airbus teams are committed to supporting the modernization of the Indian Air Force with the C295 programme, which will also contribute to the development of the private defence manufacturing sector in the country."