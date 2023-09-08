Airbus Forms Strategic Partnership With Indian University For Aerospace Advancements

Airbus, an aerospace firm, announced on September 7 that it has entered into a ‘comprehensive’ Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to establish a transformative partnership. Airbus Officials made this announcement via a press release.

The MoU was formally executed in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology. The agreement outlines a strategic alliance aimed at advancing research, teaching, and training in areas central to the aerospace sector. This includes deepening comprehension of scientific, technological, and managerial facets relevant to the field.

Under the accord, Airbus and GSV will be crafting tailored executive programs and refining curriculum in response to industry needs. This collaboration, as per reports, will delve into formulating research ties with global institutes, offering internships, which as per Airbus, will unlock doors to practical learning experiences for GSV students. Together, they will shape the entire academic curriculum, facilitate faculty appointments, look after providing the necessary industrial exposure, institute training initiatives, offer scholarships, and engage with international educational institutions.

Statements from GSV and Airbus officials

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said, “We subscribe to the Gati Shakti vision of seamless and efficient connectivity. We are committed to developing India as a global aviation hub and to further supporting the growth of the commercial aviation industry in the country. A core element of the aerospace ecosystem is talent development. Under this partnership with GSV, we will bring in our global expertise to develop the best diverse talents in India and build a strong pipeline of skilled workforce for the sector.”

Manoj Choudhary, the Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, highlighted, “Being an industry-driven and innovation-driven university, focusing exclusively on the transportation and logistics sector, this partnership with Airbus will significantly enhance the aerospace and aviation sector in India through the creation of best-in-class talent and joint research programs.”

Airbus committed to India?

This landmark agreement, as per the aerospace firm, stands on Airbus's longstanding association with India, spanning over half a century. The company's technological contributions have been relatively helpful towards India’s civil aviation sector and modernising its armed forces. Alongside its supply chain, Airbus provided around 10,000 jobs in India. Airbus, as per the press release, has been focused on localising its operation in India “as their commitment to the Make-in-India initiative."