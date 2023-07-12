Aircraft’s Landing Gear Fails To Retract, Makes Emergency Landing At Bengaluru Airport

A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft made an emergency landing on Tuesday (July 11) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear, officials said. The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position.

At the time of incident, the aircraft had two pilots and no passengers were on board, they said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official statement, said, “A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off.”

No passengers on board

"The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said. A video of the incident shared by the DGCA shows aircraft landing safely on the runway.

’Airturnback’ is a situation where an aircraft returns to land at the departure aerodrome without having initially planned to do so. The most common reason for ’Airturnback’ is an emergency or abnormal situation during or shortly after take-off, the most common being engine failure.