Airfare Surge Following Odisha Train Accident; MoCA Advises Against Increase In Prices

In the midst of a horrific train crash in Odisha that took place on June 2, the airfares of major routes are experiencing a significant surge. The Ministry of Civil Aviation asked airlines on Saturday, June 3 to keep an eye on the unusual spike in rates for flights to and from Bhubaneswar.The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued an advisory to all airline companies, urging them not to raise fares.

The airfares for major routes such as Delhi-Bhubaneswar, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, and Chennai-Bhubaneswar are witnessing a substantial hike. The IRCTC website (www.air.irctc.co.in) displays average flight fares for June 4 from these major routes to Bhubaneswar ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 66,000.

Airfare from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Min Price Rs 24060 - Max Price Rs Rs 66617 (Image: IRTC)

Airfare from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar, Min Price Rs 24000 - Max Price Rs 66617 (Image: IRTC)

Airfare from Chennai to Bhubaneswar , Min Price Rs 10205 - Max Price Rs 62987 (Image: IRTC)

MoCA's Statement : All airlines advised not to increase fares

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated, "In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in air fares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in the state and take necessary action regarding the same." The ministry further advised all airline companies that, "any cancellations and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.''

Triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a cargo train collided on three separate tracks near Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district of Odisha. According to the Special Relief Commissioner's office of the State Government, 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and suffered major damage on Friday evening. According to South Eastern Railways data, 288 persons have died and another 1,000 have suffered minor and significant injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived at the train crash site earlier in the day, joined by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PM Modi spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister at the scene, urging them to provide all required aid to the injured and their families. He then visited Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore after examining the tragic situation, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's tragedy involving three trains were hospitalised. After meeting with the crash survivors, he announced that the train tragedy will be investigated and that anyone found culpable will not be spared.

(With inputs from ANI)