'Airport Is Not Jantar Mantar', Says BJP's RP Singh As He Speaks On Pawan Khera's Arrest

After the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh slammed the Congress and said that the arrest is justifiable as the comments of Khera hurt the sentiments of the people across the country.

Speaking about the action by the police and the Congress' protest, Singh said, "Firstly this is a legal process, and secondly why the Congress leaders are protesting at the airport. Airport is not Jantar Mantar. There is a spot in Delhi where you could protest but they put passengers in trouble."

He also spoke about the arrest and said, "The issue is very simple. There was a case against Mr Pawan Khera in Assam which is a legal case where he mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father hurting the sentiments of citizens of India. The case by Assam police is a very routine matter. He will be produced in the Delhi court and then taken to Assam and the further procedure will happen."

For Congress, any place is Jantar Mantar, says BJP spokesperson

Taking a dig at the Congress holding protest in support of Khera, the BJP leader said, "For them, any place is Jantar Mantar, whether it's inside the parliament or the airport. If they wanted to protest, they could have protested outside the airport but they wanted to create a scene, and that too at the cost of the public's inconvenience."

'Strict action must be taken against Cong leaders', says RP Singh

He also said that strict action must be taken against the Congress leaders who protested at the airport.

Singh said, "This is an airport rule and because the flight has been delayed or cancelled. According to airport authority rules, strict action must be taken against whoever has delayed or cancelled the flight."

Speaking about the arrest of Pawan Khera, he said, "It is a very routine matter and there was a warrant from the Assam Police. They told the Delhi police to hold him so that they could produce him to the court."