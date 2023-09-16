Airport Line Extension Till YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 To Open On Sep 17: DMRC

A nearly two km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the India International Convention Centre, named YashoBhoomi, will become operational from September 17, officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka and the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

"Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day, that is, Sunday, September 17. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.

Currently services on the Airport Line are available till the Dwarka Sector-21 metro station, which is also an interchange point between the Airport Line and the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide metro connectivity to the residents around sector 25 of Dwarka and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. As a result, residents of these areas will be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour.

Sources said that all route maps and screen displays at the new station, which was earlier named 'IICC Dwarka Sector-25', will now reflect the name 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25'.

The Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 station has been constructed underground using conventional cut-and-cover technology, the statement said.

"The 2.008 kilometre-long tunnel connecting the Dwarka Sector 21 station with the new station has also been constructed using the cut-and-cover technology apart from an 82.43 metre stretch below the Urban Extension Road-II which was built using the box-pushing method. For the first time in Delhi Metro, the box-pushing method was used to construct a metro tunnel. Earlier, this technology had only been used to construct pedestrian subways," the DMRC added.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will become 393 km-long with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro in Gurugram, officials said.

The Airport Express Line now has seven metro stations, namely New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), Dwarka Sector-21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25, the DMRC said.

A total of eight trains comprising six coaches will be available on the entire Dwarka Sector-21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 Metro section on Airport Express Line corridor. Trains will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes on this section.

The Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of its trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 kmph, as it was in March 2023, to a speed of 120 kmph. The entire journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will take about 21 minutes. The previous travel time of approximately 22 minutes between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21 has now reduced to around 19 minutes, the officials said.

The Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station has three subways. A 735-metre long subway connects the station to Yashobhoomi complex (exhibition halls, convention centre, and Central Arena). Another connects the entry and exit across Dwarka Expressway, while the third connects the Metro station to the foyer of Future Exhibition halls of the Yashobhoomi complex, the statement said.

The YashoBhoomi centre, built across over 73,000 square metres, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. It has the largest LED media facade in the country, officials said earlier in the day.

The DMRC said it was assigned the work of metro expansion of the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)," the DMRC said in the statement.

Parking facility is available at YashoBhoomi Complex for the general public near Gate 2 which will be operated by the staff of YashoBhoomi, the DMRC statement said.

Full -height platform screen doors have been installed at the new station, it added. PTI KND RPA