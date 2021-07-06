Airports Authority Of India Employees To Launch Protest Over Reduction In Allowances Today

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions is set to launch a nationwide protest on July 6. This protest is against AAI Management over the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19. The Joint Forum of Unions and Associations of Airports Authority of India (AAI) wrote a letter to the Chairman of AAI on July 5 announcing the nationwide protest against the AAI Management. The letter was signed by Balraj Singh Ahlawat, Convenor of Joint Forum of Unions and Associations of AAI.

The protest is being held by the unions against the reduction in allowances of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Forum of Unions and Associations of Airports Authority of India includes Airports Authority Employees Union, CNS Officers Guild, Air Traffic Controllers Guild, Airports Authority of India Engineers Guild, International Airports Authority of India Officers Association, Air Controllers Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association, and AAI SC/ST Employees Welfare Association-I. Currently, around 17,000 employees come under this AAI employees union. The statement reads,

“JOINT FORUM OF AAI shall refrain from holding lunch hour demonstration if management defers the board meeting which is going to be held on 07. 07. 2021 to take decision on perks and allowances deferment. However, as we mentioned in our earlier letter demonstration will be in peaceful manner and with full COVID-19 SOP.”

Airports Authority of India staff warn of 'industrial action' over reduction in wage perks

As a part of the national airport operator's economic revival plan during the pandemic, the AAI management had decided to cut down certain allowances and perks from the salary compensation packages of the AAI employees. Reportedly, in response to this, the Joint Forum of Unions and Associations of Airports Authority of India had previously warned the management of “industrial action” if they went ahead with the reduction in perks and allowances.

Sanjeev Kumar, chairman of AAI had also written a letter previously saying that the take-home allowances of the employees had already been significantly reduced due to the freezing of dearness allowance, overtime, and performance-linked incentives. As per ANI's report, the General Manager (HR), AAI said that it is unfortunate to observe that the leadership of the Joint Forum has served upon AAI the notice for holding lunch hour demonstration on all airports and other AAI establishments.

(Image: PTI/ANI)