AISA Releases Statement On Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Alleged Party Member

An activist of the All India Students Association (AISA) has been accused of sexually harassing a woman inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, a statement said on Saturday. In response, AISA has issued a public statement assuring full support to the victim and said that the process of redressal available within the organisation has been started.

Here's the complete statement:

"An unsigned public statement has been issued regarding a complaint of sexual harassment against AISA member Prasanna Raj Ambedkar. In the same pamphlet, the organisation and our secretary have been accused of shielding the accused. Thus, we are compelled to respond publicly to the allegations made by the unsigned pamphlet against us.

"Steps taken by the organisation regarding the complaint: First we express our unconditional solidarity with the complainant in her pursuit for justice. We assure her of extending any help or co-operation she needs from us in pursuing the complaint and ensure justice. The organisation had come to know about the complaint of sexual harassment few days back. As soon as we got to know about the complaint against one of our members, we immediately acknowledged it and started the process of redressal available within our organisation. In the absence of a GSCASH within the campus, the available mechanism for us to address the issue was to raise it with organisational GSCASH to take appropriate action on the issue. AISA acknowledges that sexism and patriarchy are all pervasive and there is a need of conscious as well as institutional redressal of such tendencies within all institutions and organisations. -The AISA GSCASH is found on the principles that all organisations including progressive left wing organsiations need to acknowledge and act against sexism within the organisation and complaint of sexual harassment on members of the organisation. On knowing about the complaint against Prasanna, the secretary of the organisation, Madhurima Kundu, who is also a woman student of the campus, sent a message to the complainant suo moto acknowledging the complaint.

The text of the message is given below, ‘Hello __ I am Madhurima, Secretary of AISA JNU. I have been informed about a complaint of sexual harassment against an AISA activist. Therefore, I am writing to you to seek for a time to meet you. Please feel free to bring your friends alongwith you. However, I completely understand if you do not want to meet. Please let me know either way. Whatever your decision be, as an organisation, we stand with you in your quest for justice and will extend any help you require.’. The organisation also decided to ask the said activist to not participate in any organisational activity till enquiry on him is pending.’ To draw a little context to the organisational redressal mechanism, AISA had constituted a Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) in 2020 based on principles upheld by the Supreme Court’s Vishakha Judgment of 1997 and GSCASH policies of universities like JNU and AUD. This body constitutes of both external and internal members. Through a process of enquiry, recommended steps against the accused are taken. The AISA GSCASH also organises regular gender sensitisation programs for organisational members. Activists of the organisation are supposed to forward all complaints of sexual harassment to GSCASH and encourage complainants to speak up and raise the issue with the organisation.

"Thus, in the current incident, the secretary of AISA JNU did exactly what she was expected to do. Defend Gender Justice, No to Motivated Mudslinging The unsigned pamphlet regarding the incident has thrown baseless allegations against AISA. To begin with, we don’t even know who are the writers of the pamphlet and whether they had the consent of the complainant before bringing out the pamphlet. The pamphlet accuses that AISA despite knowing about the incident did not respect her fight for gender justice. We have quoted the verbatim text of solidarity and support from the organisational secretary to the complainant.

"This unsigned statement also alleges that the accused was found assisting in the convention centre, wearing AISA’s Badge. The accused has been instructed not to participate in any of the organisational activities. And, we would ask the writers of this unsigned document to produce a piece of evidence that substantiates their claim. Most of the office bearers and EC members are present during the ongoing students assistance at convention center everyday. According to best of our collective knowledge, the accused was never seen offering assistance wearing AISA badges. We believe the allegations against AISA are not based on facts and are driven by political motives. We appeal to the student community to strengthen the fight for a gender just campus.

"The GSCASH has been forcefully dismantled by the JNU Administration under dictates from their political bosses sitting in the government. This has majorly affected the mechanism of justice for survivors of sexual harassment in the campus. In recent past, we have come to know about several incidents of molestation and sexual harassment in the campus. Students from oppressed gender identities are not only facing sexual harasssment, but are also being made the target of political violence when they are raising their voice on political issues. We all remember the recent violence on women students at Kaveri Hostel. In such a scenario, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that a complete zero tolerance to sexual harassment is ensured and sexism is countered at every step of our campus".

