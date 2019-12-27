Aishwarya's Father Lodges FIR Against Rabri Devi; Refuses To Accept Returned Wedding Gifts

The Aishwarya Rai-Tej Pratap drama seems to be unending. Aishwarya Rai's father Chandrika Rai has lodged an FIR against Rabri Devi, for breaking open his daughter's room at her matrimonial residence 10 Circular Road, Patna, which is also the official residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Devi had sent two trucks of wedding gifts to Aishwarya's father Chandrika on Thursday, which he had refused to accept. However, even after a day of the incident, the trucks loaded with articles are still stranded outside Aishwarya's father's residence.

READ: Rabri throws out Aishwarya's belongings, sends two trucks of wedding gifts to her father

FIR lodged by Chandrika Rai

In the FIR, Chandrika Rai has alleged that Rabri Devi broke open Aishwarya's room without preparing an inventory list.

"Without preparing an inventory list, in front of the magistrate, Rabri Devi broke open my daughter's room and sent two trucks full of articles. I don't know what it is. How can I accept it? Before sending the articles, Rabri Devi or anyone from the family did not even inform us. They should not have broken the lock. I suspect other valuables have been stolen and my daughters mobile phone, which contained all data, has also been kept by them ."

Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti further accused Chandrika Rai of indulging in cheap publicity and stated that the lock was broken in the presence of a protection officer.

READ: Rabri Devi's effigy burnt by sympathisers of estranged daughter-in-law

Drivers stranded

The drivers seem to have been stranded in the middle of the family drama as one of the drivers expressed his conundrum and said that they have been instructed to not leave the vehicle.

"We are in a problem since yesterday. I m stranded since yesterday. I have been asked by the police not to leave the vehicle. I slept in the vehicle last night. My grandmother has died, and I have to go to the last rites. If this is not solved, I will have no option but to leave the vehicle and go ."

Meanwhile, police have not been able to solve the problem with this being a high profile case. Moreover, four security personnel have been deployed to guard the truck.

Home guard jawan Rajkumar Yadav also apprised about the deployment of jawans to guard the trucks.

"We have been deployed to guard the two trucks parked outside. We are here since yesterday night in these severely cold conditions. There are no arrangements for us. And till now, there is no solution to this whole dispute. Four jawans have been asked to guard the trucks ."

Aishwarya and Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap got married on May 12. 2018 in a gala ceremony, attended by who's who of the country. The marriage, however, was on the rocks only after six months, when Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition in a Patna court. Later, the dispute turned into an ugly family scuffle. Furthermore, Aishwarya filed two cases of domestic violence and harassment for dowry against Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap, and Misa Bharti.

READ: Aishwarya Rai lodges FIR against Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap over harassment for dowry

READ: Rabri throws out Aishwarya's belongings, sends two trucks of wedding gifts to her father