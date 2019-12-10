AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Calls Citizenship Bill 'unconstitional'

The chief of Assam-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and called it 'unconstitutional.'

Speaking to the media Ajmal said, "I am against this bill because it is against the constitution. The Constitution does not give the right to bring people to India on the basis of religion."

He also claimed that the BJP-led government wants to "bring people to the country on the basis of religion" and added "this is against the Assam Accord. This is just a political stunt by the Centre to bag votes in the next elections."

"What about those who have come from Pakistan. They may later act as an agent for Pakistan.They will give them jobs also. This is not right," Ajmal added.

READ | JD(U) Divided Over 'discriminatory' CAB; Leaders Urge Nitish Kumar To Reconsider Backing

CAB passed in Lok Sabha

The Bill was passed in the Parliament at midnight after a discussion throughout the day after a vote which saw 311 votes in its favour and 80 against it out of 391 members who were present and voting. The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014. The next challenge for the union government will now be a passage through Rajya Sabha where the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on the support of like-minded parties to push through the legislation.

READ | Chidambaram Opposes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Says, 'battleground To Shift To SC'

The CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister on Monday afternoon and it was followed by a heated debate and discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Bill has been declared unconstitutional by the opposition parties, saying that it segregates people on the basis of religion and is against the Constitution of India and the idea of secularism. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. The Congress party called the bill communal in nature and said that it was further dividing the country. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the issue of citizenship was being politicised and that the government has a political motive behind the government's move.

READ | Chinks In JDU: Prashant Kishor Opposes Nitish Kumar's Stand On Citizenship Amendment Bill

READ | Amit Shah Hits Back Over Kashmir; Says 'Unlike In Congress, Everything Normal In Valley'