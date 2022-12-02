AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Makes Misogynist, Communal Remark On 'Hindu Marriage Age'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has made a sexist, misogynist and regressive statement saying that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslim girls get married at the age of 18 but Hindu girls don't at the age of 40. "They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere."

"They (Hindus) should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age. Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.

Speaking to Republic, Maulana Sajid Rashidi backed Badruddin Ajmal's remark. "After attaining the age of 18, Muslims make them (girls) marry. In Hindus, a trend of relationships has started. There is no doubt about it. The divorce ratio is high in Hindus," the Maulana said.