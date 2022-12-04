AIUDF’s Ajmal Apologises For Sexist Remarks On Women, ‘Feel Ashamed, Embarrassed’

After sparking a row yesterday (December 3) by making sexist, misogynist remarks against Hindu women, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal tendered an apology for his views and stated he regrets to have made the statement and that he feels ‘embarrassed’.

In a shocking statement by Ajmal yesterday he commented on Hindu women getting married late in their 40s and suggested they should marry early at the age of 18, similar to Muslim women.

#BREAKING | AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for his misogynist remarks, says 'I am ashamed'. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/Zlf3xfyEX4 — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

Ajmal apologises for remarks against Hindu women

Badruddin Ajmal issued an apology for his statement and said, “I did not make the statement to hurt the feelings of an individual or to malign any institution. I feel sorry that it blew up into a controversial issue. I feel ashamed and embarrassed for the same. This shouldn’t have happened to a senior person like me. I feel sorry for those whose sentiments have been hurt. It’s better the issue should now be considered as over.”

He also wished for the all-round development of the country, “We should come together and work for women empowerment, education, we should come together to keep the country secure. Everybody should make their individual contributions and develop the country,” he said.

‘They keep illegal partners’

Comparing Hindu and Muslim girls Ajmal stated earlier on December 3, "They keep illegal partners till the age of 40. They don’t make babies and save money. But after the age of 40, they get married. How can you accept children then? When you will sow a seed on fertile land, then you can only get the result. After that, development and growth can be seen everywhere."

"They (Hindus) should accept the Muslim formula and make their children marry at the age of 20-22 age. Make the girls marry at the age of 18-20 and then you see how many children are born," he added.

