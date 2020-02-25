The Debate
Aizawl: Mini Roadside Library Breaks The Internet, Netizens Call It 'interesting'

General News

A mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has taken the internet by storm as netizens laud the initiative

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aizawl

A mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has taken the internet by storm. According to reports, the library aims to encourage reading habits among people. It also provides the 'Take a book, leave a book' criteria to help build communities. 

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared some pictures of the mini roadside library, calling it the "best investment for Nation-building."

Netizens React

The moment the video was shared, netizens poured in love foir this thought provoking initiative. While some people called the concept an 'interesting' and 'innovative' one, others stated that it will not be a good idea in other states. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
