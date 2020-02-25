Aizawl: Mini Roadside Library Breaks The Internet, Netizens Call It 'interesting'

A mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has taken the internet by storm. According to reports, the library aims to encourage reading habits among people. It also provides the 'Take a book, leave a book' criteria to help build communities.

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared some pictures of the mini roadside library, calling it the "best investment for Nation-building."

Now this is what every city must copy. #Mizoram's capital #Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. North East showing the way. Via @asomputra pic.twitter.com/mFmFspuSyg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 24, 2020

Netizens React

The moment the video was shared, netizens poured in love foir this thought provoking initiative. While some people called the concept an 'interesting' and 'innovative' one, others stated that it will not be a good idea in other states.

Beautiful isn't it?! A few years ago, citizens in Dimapur pulled in resources to open the first public library! I still visit children libraries and get books. Given I missed out on so many amazing books as a child, I balance my life with books meant for kids from 4 yrs till 100! — Dolly Kikon (@DollyKikon) February 24, 2020

North East India, you never stop making me fall for you guys ❤️ — UnstupidMe (@man_wid_secrets) February 24, 2020

Interesting & innovative concept to enable everyone to read and must be replicated across parks, zoos, beaches and public places !! Thank you for the info !! — Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) February 24, 2020

How great is it. An ountanstanding initiative of Street liabary but it is not possible in other state like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. I'm gonna there for these library.😊 — Aman Pandey (@pandeyaman21) February 24, 2020

Absolutely innovative! This is what we need. I have seen across the lanes of Kolkata where free news papers are being kept for citizen readers. — Vimal Khawas, PhD (@vimalkhawas) February 24, 2020

