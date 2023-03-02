Aizawl To Host G20 Meeting From Thursday; Delegates From Across The Globe To Take Part

A G20 meeting will be held in Aizawl from Thursday, in which delegates from across the globe will take part, an official said.

Many participants arrived in the Mizoram capital on Wednesday for the meeting, which will commence on Mizoram University campus around 11.30 am on Thursday and continue till Saturday.

They were accorded a warm welcome at Lengpui Airport, he said.

The event will be graced by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr R K Ranjan Singh.

The programme will focus on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in urban planning, infrastructure, bamboo, startups, skill development, handloom and handicraft, nursing and paramedics.

The event will witness Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, which will give opportunity to foreign business delegates to interact with local industries and government for potential investment, collaboration and tie-ups.

The United States, China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Argentina and Canada are among the 17 participating foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Parkash called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raja Bhavan here.

During a brief interaction, Kambhampati shared the potential of the state with regard to commerce and industries.

He hoped that the commerce and industries sector would improve once the construction of broad gauge railway line and widening of national highways were completed.

The Union minister inquired about the existing commercial and industrial activities in the state and also viable industries that can soon come up in the state with the improvement in connectivity.