‘Ajay To Yogi Adityanath’: Graphic Novel On UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launched In Chennai

A graphic novel titled 'Ajay to Adityanath' on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was launched by author Shantanu Gupta on Tuesday, June 27. The graphic novel, meant for young readers, was launched in Chennai at an event attended by more than 800 children from various schools at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre along with editor S Gurumurthy, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Swami Mitrananda.

Speaking to the media, Gupta gave details about his new graphic novel. He said, "Ajay to Yogi Adityanath is a journey of a young boy Ajay Singh Bisht, born in the hinterlands of Uttarakhand with six other siblings. His father Anand Singh Bisht was a junior forest officer and his mother Savitri Devi was a homemaker. From childhood, Ajay was fond of taking care of the family cows, listening to stories of freedom fighters and participating in school debates. They all lived in a one-and-a-half-room house in a remote village name Panchur, in today’s Uttarakhand. From here, Ajay rose to become Mahant of Gorakhnath Mutt, the youngest member of the parliament of India and the Chief Minister of the most populated state of India, Uttar Pradesh."

The author added that ‘Ajay to Yogi Adityanath’ is a story of sheer grit, determination and hard work for every student to follow and take inspiration from.

The graphic novel was first launched in 51+ schools of Uttar Pradesh on June 5, the 51st birthday of Yogi Adityanath. The author himself was present at ‘Seth Anandram Jaipuria School’ in Lucknow with hundreds of children along with Education Minister Sandeep Singh and other guests.

Simultaneously, more than 5100 children from 51+ schools across various districts of Uttar Pradesh attended the book launch. This was the first time that a book is launched in multiple locations simultaneously with so many participants. The launch created an Asia book of records.

The author said that he is able to narrate this story through the inspirational accounts that he heard and documented during his conversations with various individuals who were a part of Yogi Adityanath’s growing-up years. "They were, his father late Anand Singh Bisht, his mother Savitri Devi, his friends from the Panchur village, classmates and teachers from his colleges in Kotdwar and Rishikesh and through various fellow saints and leaders who crossed paths with him," Shantanu Gupta said.

Author narrates the detailed literary, artistic journey graphic novel went through

For the literature buffs, Shantanu narrated the detailed literary and artistic journey that the graphic novel has gone through in the last one year. First, the author storyboarded all the pages based on his primary research. Along with the dialogues, he suggested the possible layout to the artists. From there on the team of artists and designers Nitesh Kushwaha, Akash Jaiswal and Pallavi Saxena took on.

"First the artists did the rough thumbnailing for estimation of the page layout, then they did the meticulous pencil artwork – the most important part of the journey, then they inked it, did panelling, added dialogues and then the colours. Detailed review and rigorous feedback loops were run through for each panel, each page and every dialogue between the team members. To make the book more engaging, the book also has many puzzles and games on Yogi Adityanath at the end. The QR code in the book will take the readers to a website, where young readers can play 100+ games and puzzles to know more about Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh," the author added.

Why Gurumurthy made an exception and joined the book launch

Speaking at the Chennai launch, Thuglak’s editor S Gurumurthy said that this is the first time he is making an exception to come for the book launch of a living politician. He added that he made this exception because of four reasons. "It’s a book on Yogi Adityanath who changed the negative perception on Uttar Pradesh into a transformational growth story. Secondly, I wanted to meet young political leaders like Shehzad Poonawala. Thirdly, it’s very difficult to say no to the genuine invitation of Shantanu, whose idea of home-schooling his children really impressed him. And fourth, the event is happening in the Chinmaya mission under the blessing of Swami Mitrananda."

Shehzad Poonawala also addressed the students at the launch and told them about the character building that this book and the life of Yogi Adityanath teaches all of us. He spoke about the infrastructure and governance transformation that Yogi Adityanath has brought to Uttar Pradesh. He also brought kids’ attention to how big an animal and nature lover Yogi Adityanath is.

Swami Mitrananda of Chinmaya Mission called upon the students and pointed them towards page number 5 of the graphic novel, which shows how Yogi Adityanath was brought up with seven siblings in a one-room house and by his hard work, divinity and dedication he rose to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

More about the author

Author Shantanu Gupta is known for bringing all his books in various Indian languages. In the same spirit, the cover of the book's soon-to-be-releasing Tamil translation was also launched during the event. Speed artist Amit Verma fascinated everyone by painting the portrait of Yogi Adityanath in a few minutes on a life-size canvas during the launch.

Shantanu Gupta has written two bestselling titles on Yogi Adityanath -- 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister' and 'The Monk Who Transformed Uttar Pradesh'. In the evening before the grand launch, author Shantanu met 95-years-old K Prasaran who led the Ramjanmbhoomi case for the Hindu side in the Supreme Court and sought his blessings.

Later in the day, Shantanu signed copies of his books at Chennai’s famous bookstore Higginbotham. The book is already ranking among the bestsellers on Amazon.

Images: Book launch in Chennai