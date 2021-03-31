Ajaz Khan Arrested By NCB After 8-hour Interrogation, Protests Only 'sleeping Pills Found'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Ajaz Khan on Wednesday after detaining him in a drugs case a day before. The action was taken after he was interrogated for eight hours. The actor, however, claimed that only sleeping pills were found on him, which he said belonged to his wife.

Ajaz Khan arrested by NCB

Ajaz Khan’s name had cropped when the NCB, who had been in Mumbai since venturing into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, had been interrogating an alleged drug supplier Shahad Batata after his recent arrest. The Samir Wankhede-led team landed at Mumbai airport, with tip-off about his return from Rajasthan on Tuesday. Raids were even conducted in Andheri and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai, where alleged evidence was found out.

Khan will first be taken for his medical examination. After the process, he will be presented in the NDPS ( Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court. As per sources, the NCB plans to seek custody of 7-8 days from the court.

While being taken by the authorities, Ajaz Khan was asked for a statement by the media persons and about the seizure of 'tablets', he said, “Only four tablets were found. My wife used to take them for depression after her miscarriage.” READ | NCB detains actor Ajaz Khan in alleged drug case, raids underway at 2 locations He then said, “Don’t know why this has happened with me.”

NCB crackdown in Mumbai

The NCB action on Ajaz Khan came two days after the arrest of Shadab Batata, who was arrested for allegedly peddling banned narcotics. The former Bigg Boss star is also being accused of being part of the ‘Batata gang’, as per sources.

The investigating agency was involved in two other operations on Sunday. This included the arrest of a Nigerian man named Kenneth Ezi, who was booked under the NDPS Act. They also arrested four persons and detained one teenage girl after carrying out raids in Mahim and Thane. NCB stated that 165 grams of Mephedrone, 20 blots (0.5 grams) of LSD, 8 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy tablets were recovered from them.

Who is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan has been in the film industry for over close to 15 years. He had acted in movies like Rakta Charitra, but one of his popular roles was as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7.

This is also not the first time he had landed in trouble in the law. Cases have been filed against him in the past too. He had been arrested in the case of a controversial TikTok video in July last year.