Ajaz Khan Remanded To NCB Custody Till April 3

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan in connection with a drugs case, a senior NCB official said. According to the sources, Ajaz Khan has now been remanded to the NCB custody till April 3.

Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport, he said. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata, the official said.

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night. After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said. A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches in suburban Andheri and Lokhandwala on Tuesday in connection with the case, he said.

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers.

Ajaz Khan is arrested for his connection with Batata Gang. The 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang: Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) officials — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Maharashtra: NCB takes actor Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand.



"Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants," he says. pic.twitter.com/y3R1UG3wvK — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

In 2020, senior BJP leader & Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy too had raised a question about Ajaz Khan.

Does any one following the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case know who Ajaz Khan is? Mumbai based Narcotics dealer? Dubai connected? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 29, 2020

Who is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz Khan has been in the film industry for over close to 15 years. He had acted in movies like Rakta Charitra, but one of his popular roles was as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7.

This is also not the first time he had landed in trouble in the law. Cases have been filed against him in the past too. He had been arrested in the case of a controversial TikTok video in July last year.

(With PTI inputs)