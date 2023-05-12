Ajeya Warrior 23: Indian Army's Bihar Regiment Soldiers Chant 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' In UK

The Indian Army, during the 7th edition of the India-UK joint military exercise "Ajeya Warrior-23" at Salisbury Plains in the United Kingdom, raised war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai.’ In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Indian army personnel of Bihar Regiment raised their warcry ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

#WATCH | Indian Army troops raise war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK pic.twitter.com/D7PwKVIF7V May 11, 2023

Ajeya Warrior-23

Contingents from the British and Indian Armies have been undertaking training for the past two weeks. The UK's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Gurkha Rifles, and the 6th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment of India participated in Exercise Ajeya Warrior this year. A company from the Bihar Regiment was incorporated into the 2nd Battalion, Royal Gurkha Rifles battlegroup to undertake high-tempo operations in a ground-breaking simulated training environment, significantly expanding the exercise's scope, complexity, and dynamism from prior iterations.

7th edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” between India and the United Kingdom is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from 27 April to 11 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/rCCCr84hbX — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "The UK and India are natural partners in defence and have increasing levels of interoperability, as shown by this highly complex and hands-on interaction between our militaries. The UK has made the Indo-Pacific ’tilt’ a permanent pillar of our international policy. The region is critical to our economy, our security, and our interest in an open and stable international order."

Brigadier Nick Sawyer, Defence Advisor, British High Commission, said, "Exercise Ajeya Warrior has been thoroughly testing the soldiers of both our nations, encompassing the uncertainty and complexity experienced in contemporary multi-domain operations. Throughout the exercise, both armies have had an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and emerging military technologies as part of their respective drives towards modernization. There is no doubt we will have learned from each other, yet again."