Ajeya Warrior: Indian Contingent To Take Part In 7th Edition Of India-UK Military Exercise

The 7th Edition of the India-UK Joint Company Level Military Training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2023' is going to take place soon. The exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and share expertise with friendly foreign nations. It is pertinent to mention that the 6th edition of India - UK Joint Company Level Military Training Ajeya Warrior happened at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand and will culminate on October 20, 2021.

