Last Updated:

Ajeya Warrior: Indian Contingent To Take Part In 7th Edition Of India-UK Military Exercise

The 7th Edition of the India-UK Joint Company Level Military Training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2023' is going to take place soon.

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
Indian Army

Image: @adgpi-TWITTER


The 7th Edition of the India-UK Joint Company Level Military Training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2023' is going to take place soon. The exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and share expertise with friendly foreign nations. It is pertinent to mention that the 6th edition of India - UK Joint Company Level Military Training Ajeya Warrior happened at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand and will culminate on October 20, 2021.

The Indian Army took to Twitter and informed that the Indian Army contingent will participate in the 7th Edition of the Bilateral Training Exercise-- Ajeya Warrior 2023. The Exercise between the Armies of the United Nations and India aims to enhance interoperability while undertaking operations under the mandate of the United Nations. 

7th edition of the bilateral training exercise-- 'Ajeya Warrior 2023'

  • During this exercise, an Infantry Company from Indian Army and an equivalent strength from UK Army would be sharing their experiences gained during the conduct of various military operations in their respective countries and during overseas engagements. Together, both armies stand to benefit from their varied experiences.  
  • As part of the training, both forces would familiarise themselves with each other’s weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures for carrying out joint military operations.
  • Also, there would be a series of Expert Academic Discussions on various subjects of mutual interest such as the Combined Arms Concept, Sharing of Experiences in Joint Force, Operation Logistics etc. 
  • The joint military training would culminate with a gruelling 48 hours of exercise to validate the performance of both Armies in conducting joint military operations in a semi-urban environment.  
  • This joint military training will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and also will be a major step towards further strengthening the traditional bond of friendship between the two Nations.
READ | India puts on standby 2 IAF aircraft in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians
READ | India News LIVE: PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kochi during 2-day Kerala visit
READ | India-China commander level talks conclude, both agree to stay in close contact
First Published:
COMMENT