Ajit Doval And Sheikh Al-Issa Highlight India's Interfaith Harmony, India-Saudi Ties

Promoting interfaith harmony and cooperation, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin AbdulKarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, on Tuesday (July 11) delivered an address at the India Islamic Cultural Center and engaged with religious leaders from various communities. The visit of Sheikh Al-Issa to India will strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

NSA Doval highlighted India's responsible approach to countering terrorism during his speech and added that the country has been a victim of the scourge for several decades.

"It is no coincidence that despite having around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been incredibly low," he stated. Doval also expressed India's commitment to promoting tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation in dealing with the challenges of the present era.

He said, "As a proud civilizational state, India believes in promoting tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation to deal with the challenges of our time." Recollecting the attack on the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979 to underscore the need for a counter-terrorism policy, the NSA stated that India has also been a victim of terrorism for many decades. “In the war against terror, even in the face of grave provocations, India has steadfastly upheld the rule of law, rights of its citizens and protection of human values and rights,” he added.

Doval also expressed his pride in the excellent relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the former’s role as the largest democracy and a "mother of democracy". He praised Sheikh Al-Issa's message of harmony and peace for the future of humanity, acknowledging his understanding of Islam and efforts in promoting interfaith harmony.

Sheikh Al-Issa expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in India and reiterated the Muslim World League's commitment to peaceful coexistence and global cooperation.

India an extremely responsible power: Doval

NSA Doval emphasised the unique expression of peace and harmony that Islam developed in India, emphasising its influence on Indian cultural life. He further emphasised India's responsible role in addressing terrorism when necessary, stating, "India is an extremely responsible power, but when the need for a hot pursuit against terrorist havens was felt, we have gone all out to destroy terrorism in our national interest."

The visit of Sheikh Al-Issa to India not only signified the strengthening of bilateral ties but also underscored the significance of promoting interfaith dialogue and harmony in today's world.

Significance of the peace conference in India

"The edifice of modern India is built on the principles of equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal responsibilities. This equality is guaranteed by our Constitution and law," stated Doval. He highlighted India's historical connections and its role as a sanctuary for persecuted people of all faiths from across the world. "India has emerged as a sanctuary for persecuted people of all faiths from across the world since time immemorial."

Furthermore, the NSA emphasised how the philosophy of cooperation and dialogue within Islam seamlessly merged with India's ancient Hindu civilisational tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family."

Sheikh Al-Issa delivered a poignant speech highlighting the urgent need for effective communication between cultures and promoting unity in diversity. He expressed deep admiration for India's rich history and vibrant diversity, placing great emphasis on the significance of tolerance and understanding between faiths.

He recognised the invaluable Muslim component as an integral part of India's diverse fabric and praised Indian Muslims for their unwavering pride in being Indians. He further emphasised the pivotal role of religion in fostering cooperation and expressed profound respect for Hindu leaders.