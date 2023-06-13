Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan Talk Emerging Tech In Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi's US State Visit

Why you're reading this: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and United States NSA Jake Sullivan shared stage at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on Tuesday, June 13. Speaking at the event, Ajit Doval said that India and US have made a significant progress in ties not only at the government-level but at the industry level as well. The Doval-Sullivan meet comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States from June 21 to 25.

Ajit Doval and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan shared stage at a CII event on Tuesday

At the event, Doval spoke on the development in India-US ties at the industry level

The two NSAs shared stage ahead of PM Modi's state visit to the United States.

'An orbital jump in strategic relationship'

NSA Ajit Doval said when in January this year he had gone to Washington and held discussions with Jake Sullivan and other members of industry, he was very excited about the idea of technological cooperation. "I was not sure whether the idea will be able to take off. Today, I am much more confident and hopeful. And it is because of not what has happened at the level of the government but because of what the response was at the level of institutions."

On the other hand, US NSA Jake Sullivan said, "US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold... As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers."

