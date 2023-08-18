Ajit Pawar, Eight NCP Ministers Given Charge To Strengthen Organisation In 36 Districts

Nine NCP ministers have been entrusted with the task of strengthening the party organisation in Maharashtra with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being given charge of Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts, a statement said on Friday. Praful Patel, national working president of the NCP faction of Ajit Pawar, has been given the responsibility of strengthening the organisation in Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur by the state unit chief, it said.

In all, the nine ministers have been given the task of building the party organisation in 36 districts.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will look after Nashik, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburbs, it said.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, resulting in a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party.