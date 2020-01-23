Ajit Pawar Reviews Progress Of Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway Project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway project and also discussed issues regarding the development of educational facilities at Mumbai University campus in Fort. Pawar also announced the decision to provide Rs. 200 crore in four years in phases to preserve the original artistic heritage of the building and the premises of Mumbai University Fort.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in the presence of dignitaries of Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, MP Supriya Sule, and others.

Reviewed the progress of the Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway project with the concerned authorities for timely completion of the project. Also assured the allocation of a budget of ₹200 Cr towards the beautification of the heritage building of Mumbai University campus in Fort. pic.twitter.com/YbzPKnertx — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 22, 2020

Also discussed about cleanliness, tree plantation & development of educational facilities with regards to the Kalina campus work that will be undertaken. Decisions taken for providing manpower & developing educational facilities at Kalina & various sub-centers in the State. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 22, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today directed to speed up the work of Baramati Phaltan-Lonand Railway. Land acquisition, funds available for land acquisition, etc. were reviewed. In this regard, Rs. 90 crore is required for land acquisition and Rs. 2 crores has been received. The meeting also decided to complete the remaining land acquisition coordination and reconciliation as soon as possible.

Preserve artistic heritage

The decision has been taken to restore the beauty of Mumbai city and city buildings by providing original beauty to the university building and the locality by providing a pleasant environment for the learners and visiting citizens. The decision will change the face of the University of Mumbai. Under this scheme, 50 crores will be given in the first phase of this year. It will be prepared and implemented in coordination with the University of Mumbai and MMRDA.

Apart from the Fort Campus, the meeting also discussed the aesthetics of the buildings, cleanliness of the premises, elimination of encroachment, elimination of encroachment and development of educational facilities at the University Kalina. A decision was also taken to provide manpower and develop educational facilities at Kalina and various sub-centres in the state.

(with inputs from agencies)

(image credits: ANI)