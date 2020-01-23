The Debate
Ajit Pawar Reviews Progress Of Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway Project

General News

Ajit Pawar reviewed the progress of the Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway project and also discussed issues regarding the development in Uni of Mumbai

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand Railway project and also discussed issues regarding the development of educational facilities at Mumbai University campus in Fort. Pawar also announced the decision to provide Rs. 200 crore in four years in phases to preserve the original artistic heritage of the building and the premises of Mumbai University Fort.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in the presence of dignitaries of Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, MP Supriya Sule, and others.

READ | NCP Discord After Cong; Walse Patil Asks For Home Portfolio, Ajit Pawar Could Get Finance

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today directed to speed up the work of Baramati Phaltan-Lonand Railway. Land acquisition, funds available for land acquisition, etc. were reviewed. In this regard, Rs. 90 crore is required for land acquisition and Rs. 2 crores has been received. The meeting also decided to complete the remaining land acquisition coordination and reconciliation as soon as possible.

READ | Maha Portfolios: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, NCP's Anil Deshmukh To Lead Home. Full List Here

Preserve artistic heritage

The decision has been taken to restore the beauty of Mumbai city and city buildings by providing original beauty to the university building and the locality by providing a pleasant environment for the learners and visiting citizens. The decision will change the face of the University of Mumbai. Under this scheme, 50 crores will be given in the first phase of this year. It will be prepared and implemented in coordination with the University of Mumbai and MMRDA.

Apart from the Fort Campus, the meeting also discussed the aesthetics of the buildings, cleanliness of the premises, elimination of encroachment, elimination of encroachment and development of educational facilities at the University Kalina. A decision was also taken to provide manpower and develop educational facilities at Kalina and various sub-centres in the state.

READ | 'Pak A Theocratic State,' Says Rajnath Singh; 'CAA Making India Theocratic,' Fires Owaisi

READ | Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop One Project Unlikely, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Throws Spanner In Its Works

(with inputs from agencies)

(image credits: ANI)

