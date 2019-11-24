Ajit Pawar Rising: NCP Leader's Twitter Followers Leap After 'Deputy CM' Update

Ajit Pawar's twitter saw a dynamic surge in his followers, as soon as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra broke his silence by updating his bio and making his intention clear. He even responded to the congratulatory tweets from PM Modi and Union Ministers including-- Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and others.

From the point of his tweet, where the NCP leader declared his intentions clear by writing to PM Modi, Ajit Pawar's Twitter followers 354.9K, kept shooting up. At 4:30 PM, Ajit Pawar had garnered 364.1K followers, and the number grew within a minute to 364.3K. As of 5:12 PM on Sunday, Ajit Pawar has a total of 372.9K followers. Ajit Pawar responded to PM Modi's tweet from Saturday morning congratulating the new Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Twitter bio

Even as BJP is yet to prove its majority in the floor test in Maharashtra, NCP's Ajit Pawar has changed his Twitter Bio and has added Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra. Earlier, his Twitter bio said that he is an MLA from Baramati, former Deputy CM, and an NCP leader. While Ajit Pawar changed his bio, he maintained that he is still an NCP leader.

Explicitly speaking of a BJP-NCP alliance in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that both parties will provide a stable government in the state. Taking to Twitter right after thanking the BJP leaders, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well'. He maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader.

