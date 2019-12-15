Ajit Pawar Says 'If It Had Been An NCP Leader..' On Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' Insult

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Putting the onus of a joint stance of the three-party chiefs he said that Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar are 'mature enough to decide on the issue'. Calling for a shift of focus to the agrarian crisis, farmer suicide in Maharashtra, he said he could have commented on the issue if it had been an NCP leader's comment on Savarkar.

'"This is a national issue and everyone has seen what each party's leader has said on this in the parliament. I think unemployment, farmer distress should be focused first. The assembly session in Vidharbha will start from tomorrow. Everyone has a right to personal opinion. How can we say what one can say or not?," he said talking to ANI.

He added, "I could have commented on this if it had been from my party. But as this is a comment on a national level, it is usually taken as the stance of that party. Uddhav ji, Sonia ji, and Pawar Saheb are mature enough to take a final call on this."

Earlier on Saturday, defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for the truth. Recalling the ruckus in the parliament on Friday due to his comments, he stated that inspite of BJP MPs' demand for his apology, he will die before he apologises for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. This comment has been condemned by BJP and Uddhav Thackeray is reportedly miffed at the insult to Sena's hero.

Nagpur Winter Session

Currently, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is gearing up for its first Winter Assembly session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21. While the government has sworn-in six ministers, cabinet expansion is yet to happen. Moreover, NCP leaders have stated that the assigned portfolios are temporary after Sena bagged the Home Ministry. Moreover, NCP is yet to announce its Deputy CM pick - which is touted to be Ajit Pawar.

