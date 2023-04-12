Takes Two To Tango: Ajit Pawar Takes On Congress As MVA Cracks Widen

The cracks in the MVA started showing after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from Congress’ demand of Joint Parliamentary committee (JPC) on Adani issue. Now, Ajit Pawar has hit out at the Congress over issues within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). When asked about differences within MVA, Ajit Pawar stated, “I don’t want to comment on Congress’ internal matters. It’s their internal party matter.” He said that if Congress has any issues, it should discuss with NCP. He further asked why Congress makes media statements before discussing with them.

Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar stated, “Why does the state Congress chief make such statements? Many times, even we get some information and after such statements, without any reason there could be rifts in Maha Vikas Aghadi. Instead of going to the media he should talk to Jayant Patil or me, or Uddhav Thackeray or Aditya Thackeray. A solution could be found. Whenever anything happens, it takes two to tango. Also, when such news comes out, respective party workers also get confused. So, such things should stop, I will definitely raise this issue in MVA meeting.”

NCP leader Ajit Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Sahyadri on April 12. According to sources, the meeting began at 2 pm and both leaders discussed about losses to farmers caused by unseasonal rains. Eknath Shinde met farmers in the districts of Ahmednagar and Dharashiv on Tuesday.

Congress Plan B

Maharashtra Congress said the party is prepared with a plan B and won't be misled amid rumours that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is examining his options outside the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Nana Patole, the head of the Maharashtra Congress, remarked, “Congress is ready, its plan is completely ready, we won't take a chance of getting betrayed against, and we are all set."

Patole added that the Congress High Command is well aware of the plans of politicians who are criticising the government and looking for alternatives. Republic also spoke with Sudhir Mungantiwar, a minister from Maharashtra, who acknowledged that negotiations with new politicians who will join the state's ruling party are ongoing but indicated that the identities won't be made public until right before the Lok Sabha elections.