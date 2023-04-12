In a massive development, NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be meeting Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in Sahyadri today, April 12. As per the sources, the meeting will take place at 2 pm where both leaders will have a discussion about losses to farmers due to unseasonal rains. Notably, CM Shinde on Tuesday met farmers in Ahmadnagar and Dharashiv districts affected by the hailstorms and unseasonal rain.

This development comes amid the Maharashtra political crisis as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-- NCP and Congress have been witnessing differences among themselves over several issues. In the last few weeks, Republic has learned, that the NCP has broken ranks with other opposition parties primarily with Congress over issues concerning the Adani Group, PM Modi's college degrees, and VD Savarkar.

There have also been speculations that NCP might join hands with BJP as the saffron party has claimed of being in talks with the leaders of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Notably, the opposition in Maharashtra is the Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises three main parties-- the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Most recently, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar contradicted the Congress members saying there is no need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani Group issue as a Supreme Court panel will be more appropriate. Pawar had also asked Congress to tone down its attack over the Savarkar row.

Ajit Pawar Eyeing 2019 Repeat With BJP In Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar is exploring options and is open to switching sides in the APMC level elections to join hands with the BJP, sources have claimed.

It is being speculated that the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly might repeat what happened in 2019 when Pawar was sworn in as the CM Devendra Fadnavis' Deputy much to everyone's surprise. This comes after he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "magic" and said that under the latter's leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014 and 2019.

While BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule recently claimed that many opposition leaders in the state will join the saffron party ahead of the budget session. While confirming his statement, another senior Maharashtra BJP leader asserted that BJP is in talks with many opposition MLAs, who are expected to join the party soon.