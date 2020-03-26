Ajit Pawar Warns Against Attacks On Doctors & Police Personnel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that police and medical professionals are doing their duty to combat the menace of coronavirus and added that strict action will be taken against those heckling or attacking them. He also urged people to avoid unnecessary crowding in public places.

"Doctors and police are doing their duty in the fight against coronavirus. We will not tolerate attacks on doctors and police personnel. Those who are found heckling or attacking doctors and police personnel will be dealt with strict actions under the law," Pawar said in the statement.

He also urged people to avoid unnecessary crowding in public places. "Don't let the time come for us to use the military. During the lockdown, America used its Army. It is our responsibility that we ensure that the time doesn't come when we have to take the help of the Army," Pawar added.

With 124 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths, the state of Maharashtra has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Furthermore, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases soared to 649 across the country on Thursday (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths.

CM Uddhav Says 'war Between Citizens & Coronavirus Pandemic'

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday compared the current condition to a war-like situation. CM Thackeray also assured that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities and people need not worry about it.

Addressing the citizens Thackeray said, "Today we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases. Until now we saw this problem in a negative light."

India under lockdown

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

