Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said that Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar name was not found in the nine complaints about alleged irregularities in awarding of irrigation contracts. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief DG Param Bir Singh said:

"In none of the nine inquiries that have been closed today, the name of Ajit Pawar is figured. No irregularities were found in these nine inquiries. These are routine inquiries."