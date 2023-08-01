AJKPC Demands Simultaneous 3-tier PRI Polls In J&K, Submits Memorandum

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) demanding elections for all three-tier Panchayat Raj Institutions in the newly carved Union Territory on Tuesday.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) chairman, Shafiq Mir said, “We have submitted a memorandum and demand is to have all three-tier Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously. Polls should be held as the guidelines of the 73rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution, together for bringing vibrancy in the system."

To save time and expenditure, AJKPC demands that elections to the block development and district planning board at the village level should be held simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir said, “Holding elections for only the first tier (Halqa Panchayat) in the current year will not be good if the other two tiers, like BDC and DDC, are kept out."

On July 5, All J&K Panchayat Conference held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave here and appealed to the administration to extend their term by two years so that developmental works that received a blow by COVID-19 are completed well in time.

Protesters further appealed to the government to restore complete ration quota supply to Jammu and Kashmir and urged the government to create a Ladakh pattern of job policy so that the rights of J&K people are secured like that of the Ladakhi people.

AJKPC also demanded a delimitation of Halqa Panchayats to rationalize voters before actual polls are held. “Some Panchayats have just 600 voters while others have 650 voters. There is an urgent need for rationalization of these Panchayats to have a level playing field to ensure free and fair polls,” they said.

Meanwhile, talking about the poll preparations State Election Commissioner Braj Raj Sharma had infomed that preparations have begun for upcoming Panchayat polls and consultations with Union Territory Administration is underway on many issues. “We have started preparations for elections and when needed we will call all party meeting and other meetings. Electoral roll revision has been done and we are holding talks with Union Territory Administration to ensure that things can be streamlined and finalised,” he added.