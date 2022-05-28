Ajmer Dargah Member Denies Shiva Temple Claim; Alleges 'conspiracy To Divide Nation'

Another temple-mosque debate has erupted over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, with Hindu and Muslim groups engaging in conflicting views over its origin and history. The controversy broke out after the Hindutva outfit 'Maharana Pratap Sena' shockingly claimed that Ajmer Dargah was originally a Shiva temple. However, the claims were rubbished by the Muslim side, who termed it a "cheap publicity stunt."

Speaking to Republic on the latest development days after the Gyanvapi mosque row, S.B Syed Ashraf, Ajmer Dargah Committee member, called it a conspiracy to throw the nation into chaos and weaken its economy. "This is a conspiracy. I appeal to all the politicians, the administration, and the civil section of the society not to disturb peace in the country. It is very harmful. Those trying to spread hatred among communities should be held to account and legal action," Ashraf said.

When asked, who could be responsible for spreading misinformation on communal issues, he said, "I wonder if foreign agencies are using Indian citizens as tools to weaken the country and shatter its economy by creating a divide... Or maybe some internal agencies have vested interests like vote-politics. But the nation's interest is paramount. So it is our responsibility to quell this fire of hatred."

Dargah member denies temple claims

Reacting to the "temple on Dargah" claim, Syed Ashraf said, "The photo released by Maharana Pratap Sena claiming that there was a temple at Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a hoax. The person who released this photo should be investigated. Agencies should check his phone and social media accounts."

On the temple-mosque issue concerning the Gyanvapi complex, the Dargah member said, "I don't believe in claims and counterclaims. Everyone should live in harmony. Those who are spreading misinformation over Gyanvapi, Mathura, or Dargah will realise their mistake over time."

'Dargah older than Mughal empire'

Earlier another Dargah member Syed Nasiruddin Chishti also spoke to Republic TV and stated that "baseless and unnecessary" statements were unfortunate.

"Ajmer Dargah continues to remain in this place for centuries. It is a place for people from all religions. This is a place where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and everyone from every religion comes to pray", he said. Chisti further claimed that Dargah is older than the Mughals, as the Mughals came 400-500 years ago, while the dargah is around 800 years old.