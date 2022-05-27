Ajmer Sharif Hits Out At Hindu Outfit's 'Temple At Dargah' Claim; 'Cheap Publicity Stunt'

In a fresh Temple-Mosque row that broke out in Rajasthan, Syed Nasiruddin Chisti of Ajmer Sharif Dargah has hit out at those who claimed that the Muslim shrine was once a Hindu temple and said that this is done for a cheap publicity stunt. This comes following Maharana Pratap Sena's Rajvardhan Singh Parmar claiming that Hindu symbols were present on the walls and windows of the dargah and demanded a survey of the premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking to ANI on the tweets made regarding the presence of Hindu symbols on Dargah's wall, Syed Nasiruddin Chisti of Ajmer Sharif Dargah said, "The tweet is unfortunate. I condemn this tweet. This Ajmer Dargah from the last 800 hundred years has been a symbol of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. Not only do Muslims have a belief in this Dargah, but there are also lakhs of Hindus having that have faith in this Dargah. The Dargah has always promoted brotherhood. We reject that tweet made on Dargah." On the demand of survey of the premises of Dargah, Chisti said, "This is done for the cheap publicity. We reject whatever demands have been made."

#BREAKING | Ajmer Dargah Sharif hits out at Hindu outfit's 'temple at Dargah' claim, calls it a 'cheap publicity stunt'



Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/ewmeXk7RsY — Republic (@republic) May 27, 2022

'Symbols of Swastik on the walls of Dargah': Parmar

Earlier, a Hindu outfit called Maharana Pratap Sena claimed that the mausoleum of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was once a temple and demanded a survey of the premises by the ASI. Maharana Pratap Sena's Rajvardhan Singh Parmar while speaking to the reporters on the matter said, "The Dargah of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was an ancient Hindu temple earlier. The symbols of Swastika are there on the walls and windows. We demand that ASI conduct a survey of the Dargah."

It is pertinent to mention that the body of Khadims (servitors) rejected his claim on Dargah and said that there was no such symbol in the Ajmer Sharif. According to PTI, the president of Anjuman Saiyad Zadgan (the body of Khadims) Moin Chisti, said, "I am saying this with full responsibility that the symbol of Swastika is nowhere in the dargah. The dargah has been there for 850 years. No such question ever arose. There is a certain kind of atmosphere in the country today which was never there." He also said that raising questions about the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti means hurting the sentiments of millions of people who offer prayers there irrespective of their religion.