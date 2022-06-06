Akal Takht Jathedar Claims Sikh Community Facing Hardships; Appeals To Strengthen Sikhism

On Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh expressed his concern over the security of the Sikh community while addressing the Akal Takht's podium to mark the 38th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar' in Amritsar. Giani Harpreet Singh stated that Sikhs are facing difficulties and are made weak, whereas Christianity is being spread across the border areas of the state. He further made an appeal to all the people of the community to strengthen Sikhism religiously, socially & economically.

"Sikhs are facing a lot of difficulties that are making us weak religiously, socially & economically. Christianity is being spread across villages of Punjab to weaken us. I appeal to all Sikhs, especially those in border areas to spread & strengthen Sikhism. If we're not strong religiously, we won't be strong socially & economically which will lead to our political weakening," said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Amritsar, Punjab | I appeal to all Sikhs, especially those in border areas to spread & strengthen Sikhism. If we're not strong religiously, we won't be strong socially & economically which will lead to our political weakening: Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar Akal Takht (2/2) pic.twitter.com/77BD2v2QhZ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

'Sikh should take up arms': Giani Harpreet Singh

Earlier this month, the Akal Takht Jathedar stoked a controversy on the Gurgaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind. Considered the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple complex, Amritsar. Singh, who was appointed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, was heard saying in a video message that all youth Sikhs must 'learn to fight.' Citing the prevailing situation without wading into the details, he urged every Sikh to have a licensed modern weapon and contended that it wasn't enough to merely take God's name.

"It is necessary even today for Sikh boys and girls to follow the orders of Guru Hargobind Singh. Take arms training. Learn how to operate a katta, sword, shooting. Every Sikh should have a licensed modern weapon," Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said in the video accessed by Republic TV.

Operation Blue Star Anniversary

On June 6, India marked the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star as on this day in 1984, the Indian Army had carried out Operation Bluestar to flush out terrorists from the Golden Temple complex. The Punjab Police heightened security at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also reviewed the law-and-order situation in the state ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. He chaired a meeting with senior officers of the police and civil administration and asked them to ensure elaborate security arrangements across the state before June 6. Just a few days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, also known as “Ghallughara Divas”, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had placed a copy of the bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib on display in the Golden Temple.

(Image: ANI)