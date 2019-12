Members of Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Amritsar) were, on Monday, stopped from entering Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at the Pathankot border in Punjab by Kathua Police. Acting upon orders of the district magistrate (DM) of Kathua, citing law and order problems, the activists were barred from going to Srinagar to observe International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.