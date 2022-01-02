Akali Dal MLA BS Majithia Spotted At Golden Temple As Punjab Police Seeks To Arrest Him

As Punjab Police hunts for Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, the MLA was spotted praying at Amritsar's Golden temple on Saturday. Majithia - Harsimrat Kaur Badal's brother- who has been booked in a drugs case, was spotted at the Gurudwara while he has been evading arrest. The photos of the MLA were shared by the Youth Akali Dal's Facebook account. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

BS Majithia spotted at Golden temple

Earlier last week, Majithia moved the High Court after a Mohali court rejected his anticipatory bail application. According to Republic sources, the legislator has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest as the Centre issued a lookout circular against him, to prevent him from escaping abroad. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has alleged that that attacks (sacrileges, bomb blast) in the state were occurring after the drugs case against Bikram Singh Majithia was filed.

The leader has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. The report, naming Majithia, was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court three years ago in 2018. But the FIR was filed mere weeks ago by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

Akali Dal has rejected the allegations on several folds and welcomed the probe against their party general secretary. Party leaders also claimed that the Congress government in the state is abusing their power, ahead of the state assembly elections. "To fulfill its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal," claimed Majithia in his bail plea.

On the other hand, Channi has claimed that anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts too. In contrast, ex-CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh has condemned the targetted attack on Majithia calling the FIR as 'unfortunate'. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has dared Punjab police to arrest the Akali Dal MLA saying, "It took them five years to register an FIR. How many days have passed since the rejection of the anticipatory bail and till now, arrest has not been made. They do not have the courage to arrest him".