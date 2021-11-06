Akali Dal Workers Protest Against Punjab Govt In Chandigarh, Demands Fuel Price Reduction

The Akali Dal Party members staged a massive protest on Saturday, November 6, demanding a reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state of Punjab. The party workers protested in front of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjith Channi's house in Chandigarh.

Speaking to Republic TV, Majinder Singh Sirsa, Akali Dal Spokesperson said, "Rahul Gandhi has been demanding the Centre to reduce the petrol and diesel prices for so long and when the same is announced, why can't the state government implement it".

Many non-BJP-led state governments haven't taken a decision yet on the reduction of fuel prices.

Earlier on November 3, the Government announced reduction of excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre. It was informed that it was done to help farmers with the rabi crop, ease inflation and give the economy a consumption boost.

Petrol and diesel prices drop in various state

Earlier on November 3, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam, and Tripura, among others, had promised a Rs 7 per litre cut in State levies for both diesel and petrol, while Uttar Pradesh had announced a tax cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol and Rs 2 per litre on diesel. Goa govt said the prices of petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs 12 and Rs 17 per litre respectively.

While Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 4 announced that value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 3/each. This will be applicable from midnight of November 5. Also, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a reduction of VAT on petrol by Rs 3.20 per litre and on diesel by Rs 3.90 in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also announced a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. CM Pema Khandu wrote on Twitter, "Consumers will benefit by Rs 10.20 per ltr in petrol & Rs 15.22 per ltr in diesel after the relief given both by Centre and State Govt".

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)