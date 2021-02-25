Akali Dal Youth Wing To 'gherao Delhi Police' Seeking To Arrest Farmers In Punjab

Backing the farmer union leaders' decision to 'gherao Delhi police' in Punjab villages, Akali Dal's youth wing president Parambans Singh Romana on Thursday, announced that it will hamper the police from arresting the farmers in Punjab. Alleging that the Delhi Police was trying to single out Punjabi youth, Romana instructed youth workers to get in touch with affected families and gather information about Delhi police raids. Lashing the Punjab government, Akali Dal claimed that 'Punjab CM is playing a fixed match with Centre govt'. As of date, Delhi police have arrested 152 people in connection with the Republic Day violence apart from Disha Ravi - who has been arrested for the 'Toolkit' case which police claims led to the violence.

Farm Leaders' 'Gherao police' call

Recently, Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan instructed farmers who have gotten notices in connection to the Republic Day violence to burn them. Moreover, he also urged villagers to block all kinds of police forces - be it from Delhi or Punjab - from entering their villages. His faction of BKU had also held posters of activists jailed in the Elgar Parishad case & Delhi riots case - Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, protesting their imprisonment.

Similar controversial statements have been given by various farm leaders - like BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said 'Farmers will burn crops if needed, but protests won't cease', BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had asked farmers to 'gherao police officials' if they visit their villages to arrest individuals or conduct any raids. Chaduni had previously farmers to protest strongly against Karnal's Kisan Mahapanchayat - not letting CM Manohar Lal Khattar hold the event. Khattar cancelled his Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tent, breaking the stage, tearing down posters and flinging chairs. While BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences in Haryana, BJP leaders have been boycotted by farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh as instructed by BKU chief Naresh Tikait.

Now, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if the Centre does not repeal the 3 contentious farm laws, the protesting farmers will gherao the Parliament, with 40 lakh tractors. Urging the agitating farmers to be ready, the BKU spokesperson said that the call for a 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. Tikait's father - Mahendra Singh Tikait was a renown farm leader who did a 24-day gherao of the Meerut Commissionerate for increasing the official sugarcane price in 1987 and later a week-long rally of half-a-million farmers at New Delhi’s Boat Club lawns in October 1988.

