Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia Gets Relief Against Arrest For 3 Days From High Court

In a breaking update, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed that the police will not be able to arrest Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia for three days. Even though the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail, it has given three days relaxation to Majithia.

This comes a day after the anticipatory bail application of Bikram Majithia was rejected by Punjab and Haryana High Court. On January 18, the court had extended the interim protection to the former Minister till January 24.

On December 20, the case was registered against Bikram Majithia under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in a drugs case, after which he went absconding, but was soon after spotted at the Golden Temple. While granting anticipatory bail to him on January 10, the HC had directed him to join the probe in the case. The special investigation team probing the matter had then questioned him for more than two hours in connection with the case registered against him.

Earlier, while seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, the SAD leader had contended that to target him was one of the major election planks of the current Congress-led Punjab government.

Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case

Bikram Majithia was booked in a drugs case on December 20, ahead of polls. On the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an FIR was registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The action on the SAD leadership comes at a time when Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu had been piling pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to crack the whip on the drug mafia.

