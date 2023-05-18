Akasa Air flight's passenger arrested for smoking mid-air; claims didn't know rules

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight’s passenger was arrested on Thursday, May 18 for smoking mid-air. The 56-year-old man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The passenger was accused of putting the lives of fellow passengers in danger.

The accused, identified as Praveen Kumar hails from Rajasthan’s Marwar region. He reportedly boarded the flight in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and was allegedly smoking in the toilet, found the airline’s crew members.

Unaware of the rule: Passenger

The passenger was later sent to Bengaluru central jail where he reportedly stated that, “it was his first flight ever in life and he didn't know about the rules.”

"I regularly travel by train and smoke inside the toilet. Thinking I could do the same here, I decided to smoke a bidi," said the passenger to the police.

"On May 16, 2023, a passenger on Akasa Air flight QP1326, flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, was found smoking in the lavatory of the aircraft. Our crew followed the required safety protocols and the passenger was handed over to the local police with the help of CISF, upon landing in Bengaluru. We are assisting authorities with their investigation into this matter," said an official statement by Akas Air.

Notably, Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes, is strictly prohibited on flights. Two people were arrested earlier this year for smoking in an airplane.