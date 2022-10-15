Akasa Air's Flight To Bengaluru Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Returns To Mumbai Airport

The newly-launched Akasa Air on Saturday suffered a suspected bird hit on its Mumbai-Bengaluru flight. Flight number QP-1103 after meeting with the accident returned to the Mumbai Airport moments after it took off following the complaints of a burning smell. Notably, all passengers and crew on board landed safely.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1103 flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru on October 14 diverted back to Mumbai due to odour in the cabin resulting from a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and all passengers were deboarded,” Akasa Air spokesperson said.

Akasa Air QP-1103 suffered a bird hit on its way to Bangalore today. The flight returned safely to Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/gwesklSSEJ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Notably, Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 and is still working on expanding its domestic operation in the country. The airline began its Bengaluru-Mumbai operations in the initial days of starting its domestic services in August with the aim of expanding to more cities.

Akasa Air starts operations in India

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air finally touched the Indian sky on August 7 when the airline's first flight took off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The flight was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State General (retired) VK Singh.

On completing 60 days of operations, the airline's founder and CEO Vinay Dube said, "We are very happy, satisfied with our performance."

The airline started its services with a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Since then, it has expanded its network to Chennai, Kochi, and Bengaluru. It is also aiming to operate over 250 flights per week on nine domestic routes by the second week of October.