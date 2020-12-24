Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta Reveal Name Of Their Newborn Son; Issue Official Statement

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani's newborn baby boy has been garnering much attention since his birth on December 10. Ambanis have finally announced the name of the newborn as Prithvi Akash Ambani in an official statement. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth. The name doesn’t come as a surprise to the fans as his father’s name is Akash which means Sky in Hindi.

Name of Akash Ambani's son revealed

A statement while announcing the name of the newborn from the family reads:

“With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families.”

Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad. A picture of Mukesh Ambani posing with the newborn also went viral since the time the arrival of the newborn was announced. The family had issued an official statement while announcing the good news, that read, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.” The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, took place on March 9, 2019, at Jio Gardens Mumbai.

