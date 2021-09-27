'Akash Prime' Missile Successfully Test-fired; Here's How It's A Gamechanger For India

In a major boost to India's missile arsenal, a new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ was successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on Monday. According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile in its maiden flight test after improvements intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft. Equipped with a homegrown RF seeker which imparts an improved accuracy while intercepting targets in various conditions, as is quite evident from the test, the missile will be a game-changer for India.

#WATCH | A new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha today. It intercepted & destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements



Video source: DRDO pic.twitter.com/Mx1RPBIKla — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

'Akash Prime' Missile- A game-changer

Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy while intercepting targets

The improved version of Akash Missile, Akash Prime, is designed in a way that it can ensure more reliable performance under low-temperature environments at higher altitudes.

"Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test. The range stations of ITR comprising of Radars, EOTS and Telemetry stations monitored the missile trajectory and flight parameters," the DRDO said in a statement.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash Prime Missile. He said that the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the users (Indian Army and Indian Air Force) as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Akash-NG-another variant of the Akash Missile was successfully flight tested in the month of July. Developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, Akash-NG is being produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). A surface-to-air missile, Akash-NG can strike targets at a distance of around 60 km and fly at a speed of up to Mach 2.5.

Both Akash Prime and Akash NG are variants of Akash Missile, which is India’s first indigenously produced medium-range Surface to Air missile that can engage multiple targets from multiple directions. The missile is unique in the way that it can be launched from mobile platforms like battle tanks or wheeled trucks. It has a nearly 90% kill probability.

The missile is reportedly cheaper and more accurate than US’ Patriot missiles due to its solid-fuel technology and high-tech radars.