Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh Unveils Redefined Ideology & Action Plan Under New Leadership

Founded by prominent nationalist leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee on October 21, 1951, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), now known as the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS), underwent a huge transformation this year, and the restructured party on Friday, December 3, unveiled its redefined ideology, action plans, programs, and sociopolitical activities to meet the challenges of a new India.

The ABJS announced its new youth-led leadership team under the guidance of Sundeep Rajendra Singh, who has taken over the reins of the party as its National President. The ABJS has also finalized its core and working committees, and will initiate a massive membership drive on December 23 to further expand its nationwide cadre base.

ABJS also announced its Action Plan/Agenda with a focus on Sanatan thoughts, "Ram Rajya", "Ram Yatras", and "Bharatiyata" and inclusive growth. The party will start a nationwide "Ram Yatra" soon, and the first Yatra will kick off from Ram Setu in December.

Akhil Bhartiya Jan Sangh, founded by Mookerjee, is a nationalist political party dedicated to Bharatiyata (nationalism), democracy, Jan Kalyan (people's welfare), and social justice. ABJS was merged into the Janta Party in 1977. It was revived in 1979 when one of its members resigned from the Janta Party in protest against the formation of the Minorities Commission.

It invited other members of Jan Sangh who remained in the Janta Party to rejoin it when the Janta Party disintegrated. Some joined it, and others formed a new party under the name of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) with an ideology different from that of the Jan Sangh.

The ABJS is committed to politics guided by the principals of Dharam, i.e., moral values and righteousness. Therefore,it wants India to be a Dharam Raj or Ram Raj, and not a theocracy. Any kind of theocracy and mixing up of politics and religion is against Sanatan thoughts, which dominate India's socio-cultural ethos.

Unveiling the redefined ideology, Sundeep Rajendra Singh, the newly appointed National President, said, "The party has been reinventing and reimagining its political role in the country with newly infused youth energy and a young leadership team. A large number of the party's youth cadre and leaders strongly adhere to the "Raghukul Reet" (Principles of Lord Rama's Clan), that adds value to the ABJS's pursuit of Ram Rajya, and every party member, supporter, and sympathizer has expressed their full commitment to contribute their bit in the pursuit of Sanatan Thoughts and Ram Rajya as envisioned by the ABJS."

Singh further said, "ABJS supports the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. It plans to launch a massive mass movement to bring in "Ram Rajya" as the party aligns itself with Raghukul Norms, Values, and Thoughts that emphasize pursuing the noble principles of Lord Rama or Maryada Purushottam. There may be some challenges to achieving a new order, but we strongly believe that Dwapar Yug will revisit and a vision of "Rama Rajya" will be realized with Jan Sahyog with a focus on "Sarva Dharma Hitaya."

"ABJS would also encourage people from all religions and communities to be part of its new vision for India. This would further strengthen our efforts to create a new nation. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has shown the way towards ‘Ram Rajya’ and the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is the manifestation of his commitment to creating a new order," he added.

The ABJS also announced that it would support all efforts towards the creation of Ram Rajya and, in pursuit of that, plans to start nationwide "Ram Yatras" to stimulate Jan Manas for a noble cause. The party cadre will assemble at Ram Setu to kick off the first "Ram Yatra" from there to Ayodhya.

"Rama Yatras will be an ongoing process for the party to create a mass movement for ‘Ram Rajya’ and it will seek "Sahyog" (cooperation) and "Bhagidaari" (participation of everyone irrespective of religion, caste, class, and creed)," concluded Singh.

The ABJS leaders said that the party would address real or perceived historical injustices and that its focus is on boosting economic growth, building human capital, and strengthening military capability. The party would not allow anyone to continue with the policies that prevent India from achieving its rightful place in the global order.

The ABJS is all set to strengthen institutions that help in gaining a strong position for the country in the world. The national leadership Team also includes Smt. Savitri Singh (General Secretary), Dr. Gaurav (National Vice President), Deepak Kumar (National CoConvener), and Harinath Jamindar Singh (National Treasurer).