Akhil Gogoi Allowed To Take Oath As MLA In Assam Assembly Complex Amid Incarceration

An NIA court on Tuesday allowed incarcerated activist and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi to take oath as a legislator at the Assam Assembly complex. He was arrested by the NIA in December 2019 for his alleged role in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. At present, he is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital where is undergoing treatment.

However, special NIA judge Pranjal Das made it clear that he will have to return to judicial custody after attending the oath-taking ceremony. Contesting as an Independent candidate, Gogoi created history by becoming the first Assamese to win an election from behind the bars. He won the Sibsagar seat in the Assam Assembly polls after trouncing BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwar with a margin of 11,875 votes.

NDA retains Assam

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

However, the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state. As part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIMIM, BPF and CPI(M) whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively. Most of the prominent candidates including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin. However, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora suffered a shock defeat in Gohpur.

On May 10, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the state's 15th CM pipping Sonowal to the top post. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of other Northeastern states. Meanwhile, Parimal Shuklabaidya, Chandramohan Patowary, Sanjay Kishan, Ranuj Pegu, Jogen Mohan, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika, Ranjeet Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora and Urkhao Brahma were sworn in as Ministers.