Akhilesh Yadav Scolds 'small' Kannauj Doctor, Says 'You Could Be From RSS, BJP'

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Monday lashed out at a doctor on duty at a government hospital in Kannauj, while meeting the patients of the recent bus accident. He was caught on camera saying "You could be from the RSS... you could be from the BJP... you don't have to explain to me what they are saying".

In a video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, Akhilesh can be seen interacting with family members who raise the question of compensation when the doctor intervenes and is told off.

'Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte'

#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte...bahar bhaag jao". pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

"You are a very small officer. You cannot defend the government," Yadav was heard telling the Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) DS Mishra. After the incident, Dr Mishra told reporters, "I was standing there because I am their attending officer. When the patient's family members claimed that they did not receive their cheque (compensation), I tried to clarify that they have received the cheque." He said that Akhilesh Yadav then asked him to go away even though he was the doctor on duty.

DS Mishra,Emergency Medical Officer,Chhibramau:I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn't get the compensation cheque,I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this,former CM Akhilesh ji got angry&asked me to leave the room. (13Jan) pic.twitter.com/0gkIqZxJQk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

Kannauj bus incident

Akhilesh Yadav, also President of the Samajwadi Party (SP), was meeting the victims of the Kannauj bus accident and their families in the hospital on Monday. He had, earlier on Monday, announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of people who lost their lives in the accident.

As many as 20 people are feared dead after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district late on Friday and went up in flames.

An eyewitness said the bus was packed to capacity when the accident took place. "There were many travellers. Only 10 to 12 could get out of the bus. The bus was absolutely packed. Other than the 10 to 12 who could get off the bus, everyone else was inside," the eyewitness said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident. The Yogi Adityanath government has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

