Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to ensure women safety and it has no moral right to continue, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday, citing several cases of crime against women in the state. He also said those who are propagating the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign are not being able to check "inhuman activities".

"Women are feeling unsafe under the BJP government. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty," Yadav said in a statement. The situation today is such that women and girls feel unsafe whenever they go out of their homes, to schools, to work or any function. The fear of insecurity follows them everywhere, he said.

READ| Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, takes a jibe at BJP

"Cases of rape and sexual violence are registered every day. If the government, which spends crores of rupees on law and order, is not able to give a secure atmosphere then it has no moral right to remain in power," Yadav said.

BJP to set multiple records of declines

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP government was all set to establish a slew of "historic records" of multi-pronged declines, ranging from the falls in GDP to political morality in the history of India.

"During its tenure, the BJP government is set to establish a slew of historic records of declines in the history of independent India... the fall of GDP in the economy, the collapse of communal harmony in social field, the plunge of morality in politics and the drop of hopes in people's morale.." said former Chief Minister Yadav in a tweet. The tweet by the Samajwadi Party supremo came a day after India's second-quarter GDP growth registered a sharp decline to 4.5 per cent, the lowest in over six years, and close on the heels of a failed overnight bid to install a BJP-led government in Maharashtra with help of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

READ| Akhilesh uses poetry to react to Ayodhya verdict

The GDP rate registered a fall amid a slump in manufacturing, consumer demand and private investment. The Gross Domestic Product expansion rate moderated from five percent recorded in April-June 2019 and was much weaker than the seven per cent growth registered during July-September 2018, revealed official data released on Friday. The major factor behind the GDP fall was a slump in the manufacturing sector by one percent.

(With PTI inputs)