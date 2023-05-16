Akhilesh Yadav Cries Foul Over UP Civic Polls Defeat; 'BJP Won Through Fake Votes'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday cried foul over his party’s defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of winning the elections through ‘fake votes’. The SP chief’s statement came after the saffron party created history by winning an absolute majority in the Urban Body Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“This is not a verdict given by people of the state. This is a fake result as BJP has secured this win through counterfeit votes,” Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Accusing the saffron party of using malpractices and dishonest counting, Yadav said, “This so-called victory of the BJP is a betrayal to the democracy and the Constitution and an insult of the public mandate.”

The Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls were held in two phases on May 4 and May 11 to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators across various civic bodies across the state.

BJP wins big in UP civic body poll

Registering a massive victory in the state civic body polls, the BJP won all 17 mayoral seats and secured an absolute majority in the Municipal Corporation Houses. Interestingly, the SP and Congress had to return blank for a second straight mayoral election. Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) tally was reduced from two to zero this year as compared to the 2017 polls.

In the 2017 mayoral polls, the BJP won 14 of the 16 seats. This time, Shahjahanpur was the additional municipal corporation and got its first mayor.

Following the grand victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and wrote, “The triple-engine BJP government is dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state with full sense of service.”

Notably, the victory of the BJP in the UP civic polls is likely to give the saffron party a upper hand in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024.