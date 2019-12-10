The Debate
The Debate
Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Anguish Over The Lost Lives In Sudan Blast

General News

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav took to the microblogging website on Tuesday morning and expressed anguish over devastating Sudan blast.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akhilesh

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav took to the microblogging website on Tuesday morning and expressed anguish over the devastating blast in Sudan. As per media reports, at least 34 workers, of which 23 were Indians lost their lives in the tragic incident. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the Indian embassy in Sudan to help the victims of the blast. He also posted a picture of the 34 workers who lost their lives. 

Sudan Blast

The explosion in Sudan occurred as a gas tanker was unloading its cargo at the factory. As per reports, a statement by Sudan's Council of Ministers informed that at least 130 others were injured in the blast. PM Modi took to Twitter saying the Indian Embassy in Sudan is providing all possible assistance to the affected people.

Read: Sudan blast: PM Modi expresses anguish over death of 18 Indian workers

Emergency hotline 

The Indian embassy in Sudan also set up a 24-hour emergency hotline and the representative had rushed to the site. "The Sudanese Mobile no. +249-921917471 has been activated as a 24-hour emergency number for any information related to this incident," the embassy had said in an advisory. The embassy also released the status of missing and injured people saying, “some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt.” 

Read: End of moral prohibitions: Women celebrate as Sudan revokes public order law

Meanwhile, the government of Sudan said that the preliminary reports hinted towards the lack of necessary safety equipment at the site. According to reports, inflammable materials were improperly stored which further led to the spread of fire. The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar also expressed grief after the blast. 

Read: US to name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years: Pompeo

Read: Report: South Sudan recruits new force, outside peace deal

Published:
