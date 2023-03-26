Akhilesh Yadav Hints At Ateeq Ahmed's Encounter, Claims 'vehicle Can Overturn'

As the Uttar Pradesh police are all set to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj via road in a police van, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has warned the authorities to not execute its alleged plan 'to overturn the vehicle' as its movement is being recorded by the satellites.

It is important to note that the Samajwadi chief statement came after Ateeq Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police might kill him in an encounter during his movement from Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj.

Warning the UP police ahead of its suspected action, Samajwadi chief and ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a press briefing said, “The Chief Minister might have told them to overturn the vehicle. But let me tell you, the moment you will take help from Google and America, you will come to know the exact time of the accident. This is all documented. The record is not going to vanish. If the incident will be made everything will come to light.”

Ateeq Ahmed fearing the Yogi government

After the Uttar Pradesh police decided to bring back Ateeq Ahmed via road, the gangster alleged that his shift was being done in order to carry out his encounter. Notably, Atiq Ahmed was one of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Following Ateeq Ahmed’s allegations, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha gave a big statement and hinted towards the turning of the vehicle in which the gangster will be travelling. Responding to a reporter's question, the BJP MP said, “The vehicle can overturn, what is the problem in this? Let us tell you that Atiq Ahmed has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating the threat to his life. Also demanded not to hand over to the UP police.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan responding to the turning of vehicles question said, “Ateeq Ahmed is only a criminal for the UP Police. Police can arrest anyone whenever they want. UP Police has a modern fleet. Our vehicles do not turn. Only criminal turns up.”